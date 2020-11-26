Thanksgiving leftovers bring more family traditions

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Thanksgiving typically consists of too much food and lots of relatives gathered around the table, but this year, things look a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families were advised to only celebrate the Holiday with their immediate family members and leave the big gathering for a later date. With families making smaller meals — will there be leftovers and if so, how much?

For Matt Ellis’s family, they have one leftover tradition that he said they will enjoy no matter what.

“[My mom] likes to buy Hawaiian rolls and we like to do Turkey and Mayo Hawaiian Roll sandwiches after,” Ellis said. “We usually put them in the oven and bake them.”

Ellis said his mom always cooks too much food on Thanksgiving for just their family. He added they will eat the leftovers for at least a week following the holiday.

“I go in there every day and have something else whenever I feel like it,” Ellis said.

Ellis said he does wonder if this year will be the same due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but knowing his mom, there will most likely be more than enough food left over.