The 2020 Grand National Cross Country Racing season made a stop in Fayette County

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– Around 1,400 racers came to the Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve Sept. 11-13, 2020. Back in March, when all sports were put on hold, so was Grand National Cross Country, America’s largest off-road ATV and motorcycle racing series.

Event Director Tim Cotter said after taking a pause, the organization created a COVID-19 Task Force made up of 43 professionals across the country to discuss how they could resume their races safely.

“Everything we do is in the great outdoors, they’re spread out,” Cotter said. “Families come they stay in their own RV that they have been isolating together with. So it’s sort of working out very well and it’s put a little bit of normalcy back into the lives of our racers.”

Cotter said during the races, fans were asked to only stand in the group they arrived with.

If they couldn’t social distance, they had to wear a mask. On the grounds, there were only a few locations were they could not practice social distancing but limited the number of people allowed.

“That’s out starting line, you just saw our starting line, so there were 397 athletes on the starting line,” Cotter said. “So we allowed one rider and one mechanic and every mechanic had to have a mask on and yeah we have to go through and sort of prod them to put their mask on and put it up right.”

During Sunday’s races they took a moment of silence for all those who lost their lives 19 years ago on September 11th. They also honored all of the first responders and veterans in the race before it started.