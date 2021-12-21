The 42nd District will soon have new representation in Southern WV

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A vacant seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates is filled.

On Tuesday, December 21, 2021, Governor Jim Justice appointed Mike Honaker, of Lewisburg, to the 42nd District seat in the House of Delegates.

This seat was left vacant earlier this year by the resignation of Berry Bruce. Honaker will serve the remainder of the unexpired term. The district covers Greenbrier, Summers and Monroe Counties.

Honaker currently serves as the Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management in Greenbrier County. He told 59News he plans to remain in charge at homeland security. He will take a leave of absence in January and February when session begins.

“I know Michael is going to do a great job representing the people of the 42nd District and I am honored to make this appointment,” Governor Jim Justice said.

In response to the appointment, Honaker said: