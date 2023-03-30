GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The Concord University Department of Fine Arts will soon be presenting the ‘Best of the Guests’ soon.

According to Lindsey Byars from the University’s Advancement Office, the Best of the Guests presentation will be held in the Arthur Butcher Art Gallery in the Alexander Fine Arts Center on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., until April 7, 2023. Jamey Biggs, Professor of Art and Director of the Butcher Art Gallery, will provide a gallery talk and demonstration of techniques by the presented artists on March 28, 2023 at 6 p.m.

Multiple guest artists visit Concord each year presenting exhibitions, lectures, and technique demonstrations. Concord’s visiting artist tradition allows students and community members to interact with highly successful artists and craftspeople Jamey Biggs, Art Professor and Director of the Arthur Butcher Art Gallery

The presentation is designed to exhibit sculptures, ceramics, and paintings from previous visiting artists of CU that have impacted the thinking of the university’s students, faculty, and community. The artists will include Jen Allen, Tom Bartel, Rachel Clark, Israel Davis, Judith Duff, Brett Kern, Michael Kline, Courtney Martin, Shozo Mitchikawa, Robert “Boomer” Moore, Robby Moore, Eric Pardue, Justin Rothshank, and Brad Schwieger.

For more information on the exhibit, visit concord.edu/bestoftheguests.