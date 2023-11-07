BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Christmas spirit was alive and well at Tamarack Marketplace. A special celebration was hosted for the pit stop of the new Capitol Christmas Tree.

The Monongahela National Forest provided the first People’s Tree to the U.S. Capitol in 1970. The second bestowment was in 1976.

West Virginia has finally received the honor for a third time, 48 years later. A group of United States Forest Service law enforcement members travel with the tree to ensure its safety and patrol each designated stop.

Two law enforcement officials for the trip said they are beyond proud of their state and are excited to be part of the journey.

“I work out of West Virginia; I work out of Monongahela. It’s a great honor to bring our tree from West Virginia to the capitol,” said Roni Fein, a US Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer.

Woodrow Wilson High School Band provided the entertainment for the morning. The band played a multitude of Christmas songs as well as their own pep rally songs.

“It gives them another thing to do and look back on and be proud of. I know that I was a member of the Flying Eagle Band myself when I was going through high school. I know I never got to do anything like this so this is going to create a lasting memory for them,” said Marshall Rickman, the Band Director at Woodrow Wilson High School.

If you have not had a chance to visit the tree and sign the banner, there is still time. The tree will be making 10 more stops on its trip to D.C. The Christmas tree will reach its destination on November 17th.