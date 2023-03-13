GHENT, WV (WVNS) — We all lost an hour of sleep on Sunday, March 12, 2023, which means it is now going to be darker in the morning.

As we began to adjust to the lost time, Triple A is reminding drivers of the dangers the lost hour poses.

Recent Triple A research found that nearly 95 percent of drivers say they view driving while drowsy as a serious threat to their safety.

However, the public affairs manager for Triple A Bluegrass, Lori Weaver Hawkins, said there are some even more alarming statistics which people need to be aware of.

“So wide, wide majority believe that that is dangerous but yet when you ask them if they’ve driven while drowsy in the past month, you’ll see quite a few of them admit that they have,” said Hawkins. “So unfortunately, its a common problem and it gets exasperated by the spring forward because we’re going to lose an hour of sleep.”

Triple A said 19 percent of drivers admitted to driving while drowsy and one in 20 Americans admitted to falling asleep at the wheel in the past month.