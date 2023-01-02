BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the new year begins, hundreds of thousands of people are traveling back home from the holidays, which means people need to be more cautious on the roads.

A study from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates more people die while driving during the time between Christmas and New Year’s than any other holiday period.

According to AAA, the number of people who admitted to risky driving behaviors like speeding, and driving while drunk or inhibited by drugs went up in 2021.

Drunk driving in particular went up almost 24 percent from 2020.

According to the National Safety Council, around 400 lives are lost on the road during those few days.

Anita Cartwright and her husband went through their own tough experiences driving during the holidays in 2022.

“Actually, it happened while I was in New York,” said Cartwright. “We had traveled up and we got rear-ended by a gentleman in a whiteout and it made it very difficult experience for us because my family had to haul us around and we weren’t able to get a rental car until Monday.”

It was not the only incident the Cartwright’s had during their travels.

An 18-wheeler pushed them off the road driving up I-81 on their way to New York.

Anita says it is best to be defensive when driving.

“Watch every vehicle very, very closely because you can not control what other people do but you can control what you do,” said Cartwright.