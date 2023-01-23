BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It’s getting cold the week of January 23rd with wind chill a major player.

One of the greatest dangers is exposed skin.

Wind chill values will drop into the teens the night of January 23rd and anyone outside overnight should layer up to avoid harm.

Cold wind chill values can lead to frostbite and hypothermia in as little as 15 minutes.

Eric Withrow, the ER director for Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital said there are ways to keep safe in low temperatures.

“We especially want to be protecting our ears, our nose, fingers and toes because that is the areas that are at high risk the most,” said Withrow. “Keeping dry clothes on is of utmost importance.”

If you are in need of a place to stay safe, keep up to date on announcements from local warming centers.