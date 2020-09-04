The dangers of Parvo and how to protect your dog

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Canine Parvovirus, or parvo, is seen increasingly nationwide. Melodie Davis, who works at the Raleigh County Humane society, said Parvo is a virus that can take out your furry four-legged best friend.

“Some live. Some don’t live during it. I mean if you’re trying to treat Parvo, it’s a long, drawn-out procedure,” Davis said.

Davis said it’s something your dog can catch when put into any kind of social situation with other dogs. Symptoms include fevers, low temperaturte, and vomiting.

“They’ll [also] become lethargic, their poop will be runny,” Davis also said.

Davis said there is a simple way to make sure your dog does not succumb easily to this nasty bug.

“Vaccinate. Vaccinate. Vaccinate. Always vaccinate your animals. It’s highly important for dogs and cats,” Davis said.

Davis said cats do not get Parvo, but they can catch similar sicknesses in their species. She stressed if you notice any Parvo symptoms in your dog, take them to the vet immediately.