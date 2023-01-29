BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 2023 is only a month old, but many people have already found themselves unable to stick with their New Year’s Resolution.

One of the most common New Year Resolutions is to lose weight, usually by joining a gym.

However, it often proves to be difficult for people to stick with their resolution.

David Chinn, the owner of LA East Fitness in Beckley, said the problem is people expect immediate results.

“When their goals are set, they have short term goals,” said Chinn. “They need to be long term goals. They want to get their desired, whether its losing weight or being more fit, they want it in 30 days and it just doesn’t take 30 days. It takes several years to gain a lot of weight and it takes time to take that weight off.”

Chinn says the best way to stick with your resolution is to not set weekly goals but monthly goals and to be consistent.