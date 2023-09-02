HINTON, WV (WVNS)– The sound of music is soaring through the streets of Hinton as the Festival of the Rivers Music Festival returns.

The Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell House Museum is presenting the Festival of the Rivers Music Festival this weekend as it serenades the folks of Hinton each year.

The festival is designed to provide quality local music to the folks of Hinton as summer nears its conclusion.

Carol Jackson, the President of the Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell House Museum, said putting on an exciting event like this one for the Hinton community is a tremendous thrill.

“We really enjoy bringing in the community, getting everybody in the community together and having our local vendors come and be supported. It’s a wonderful time and a beautiful day for people to come out.” Carol Jackson, the President of the Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell House Museum

This festival is full of vendors selling all kinds of different products, so you can get some shopping done while you can kick back, relax, and enjoy the free music.