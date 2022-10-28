(WVNS) — There is now one more week left of the regular season and it is truly the final countdown until the playoffs. Check out the scores from week 10.
Woodrow Wilson 21, Oak Hill 7
Liberty 12, Shady Spring 33
Ridgeview 24, Bluefield 44
PikeView 26, River View 12
Tygarts Valley 12, Pocahontas County 35
Greenbrier East 18, Princeton 48
Greenbrier West 21, Midland Trail 7
Montcalm 8, Hurley 42
Nicholas County 7, James Monroe 21
Independence 66, Wyoming East 0
Mount View 27, Westside 51
Graham 56, Blacksburg 7
David Crockett 22, Richlands 21
Fort Chiswell 13, Tazewell 48