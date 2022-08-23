BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–The Bluefield Shriner’s Club holds their first ever carnival for Beaver-Graham Week.

The Shriner’s Carnival takes place in the parking lot near the City of Bluefield Dog Park and The Railyard restaurant. Crews began setting up the rides and attractions for the community Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022.

They plan to open the carnival on Tuesday from 4:00 pm until 10:00 pm.

From Tuesday to Thursday, August 25, 2022, the carnival is open from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

The hours on Friday, August 26, 2022, are from 4:00 to midnight and all day on Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 11:00 am in the morning to midnight.