The Fright before Christmas returns for its second year!

DANIELS, WV (WVNS)– Christmastime is here, but one local resort is adding a spooky twist to it. The Resort at Glade Springs in Raleigh County is having its second annual ‘The Fright Before Christmas.’

The haunted attraction is similar to its Halloween counterpart, but incorporates some Christmas-themed elements into it. According to the resort’s creative director, Ashley Long, explained employees will have to stay six feet away from guests because of the pandemic, but attendees should still expect to be frightened.

“We’ve been through all of our training… but I promise we will still make it scary for you,” Long said.

This year, the attraction is scheduled for two nights instead of one.

