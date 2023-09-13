Fairlea, WV (WVNS) – The town of Fairlea in Greenbrier County is hosting a fall flea market this week.

The event will be hosted at the State Fair of West Virginia campgrounds on September 15 and 16 from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m.

You can find vendors looking to sell locally made products. There will also be food vendors available, including fairground favorites like Belt’s Pizza and Ben-Ellen Donuts.

The campground tells 59 News there are still openings available for any interested vendors.

“There are still a few openings available in both the indoor and the outdoor sections. People can register to be a vendor all the way until 4:30 on Thursday” Jonathan Collins said, Manager of Concessionaries and Special Events.

If you wish to sign up to be a vendor, you can fill out an application by going to the State Fair of West Virginia website here.