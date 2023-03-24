GHENT, WV (WVNS) — For the sixth year in a row the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources plans to do statewide stockings of golden rainbow trout for the West Virginia Gold Rush.

This beautiful fish is highly prized by anglers all through the state. The WVDNR stocks over 50,000 golden trout every Spring so that anglers from across the country can have a chance to catch this famous WV native fish.

The golden rainbow trout is well known for its bright yellow color and are selectively and successfully bred by WVDNR biologists for several years. This was introduced in 1963 for West Virginia’s centennial celebration and is now popular for sport fishing.

This year there will be 100 specially marked fish that if caught, the lucky angler can win one of four prizes.

WV Lifetime FIshing License One-Night State Park Stay State Park Gift Card Exclusive Merchandise

For more information on the event, please checkout the WVDNR website at Gold Rush – West Virginia Division of Natural Resources : West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (wvdnr.gov)