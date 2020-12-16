The Greenbrier Dream Tree holds annual gift distribution

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Children in need in four states will get Christmas presents this year thanks to the 10th annual Dream Tree For Kids at The Greenbrier.

Cam Huffman is the Director of Public Relations for The Greenbrier. He said most of the presents were purchased by the Justice Family.

“We distribute a million dollars worth of toys to organizations in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia,” Huffman said.

Organizations apply to receive gifts in September. Huffman said the organizations then say how many gifts are needed, why, and to whom they are going. For every 100 gifts, volunteers from that organization must volunteer an hour of time to help wrap other gifts.

“We have a lot of volunteers come help wrap the gifts and everything,” Huffman said. “So, we had to make sure we were always following COVID protocols. The volunteers had their own room where they masked up and wrapped the gifts and made sure to sanitize them at all times. It’s been a really involved process but it’s great to see it all come together and know that we’re going to have some happy children on Christmas morning.”

Huffman added the team members at The Greenbrier enjoy working on the Dream Tree just as much as the kids do when they open their presents Christmas morning.

While the presents may not be around anymore, kids can take COVID-19 safe photos with Santa on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.