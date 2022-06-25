UPDATE: 6/25/2022 6:00 P.M. — The Greenbrier Resort has reopened after a threat was made to the hotel.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier Resort has been evacuated after a threat is made to the hotel.

Cam Huffman, Director of Public Relations and Content with the Greenbrier said they received a threat in the afternoon on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Out of an abundance of caution, police and Greenbrier security made the decision to have everyone evacuate the building to ensure the safety of guests and employees.

All visitors and employees are being kept at a safe distance from the building while it is inspected by authorities and canines. Guests and employees will be allowed back in the building once it is inspected and safe.