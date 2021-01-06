The Greenbrier issues statement after viral New Year’s Eve video

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV – A video of New Year’s Eve celebrations at The Greenbrier, which showed some guests not wearing masks and not socially distancing, went viral online and was shown on national TV newscasts.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, who owns The Greenbrier, addressed the situation during his COVID-19 briefing on January 4.

Justice again addressed it on January 6: “There’s no way I’m going to do anything in this capacity(the governor) to benefit me.”

The governor said he has instructed the people at The Greenbrier to continue investigating what happened on New Year’s Eve.

Also on Jan. 6, The Greenbrier issued a statement on the New Year’s Eve events: