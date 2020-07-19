The Greenbrier Resort implements guidelines as more guests stay on-site

WHITE SULPHUR SPRING, WV (WVNS)– America’s Resort opened their doors to guests two months ago amid the coronavirus pandemic.

To ensure the safety of both staff and guests, new guidelines have been implemented.

Temperature checks are mandatory to enter the property, and signs and sanitizing stations line the halls of the hotel. Director of Public Relations at the Greenbrier Resort, Cam Huffman, said they also created a task force to make sure everything is staying on track during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When guest arrive, when they go to the screening station they are handed a mask as well as a copy of the order that tells you about wearing a masks around,” Huffman said. “So we really have done everything we possibly could to ensure that everyone is safe. And we continue to meet as the Task Force three times a week to make sure if anything new comes up.”

Huffman said on 11,000 acres, it’s easy for guests to practice social distancing. For common areas like pools, guests can arrange a time slot to come with their families.

