The Greenbrier Resort preparing for World Team Tennis 2020 season

WHITE SULPHUR SPRING, WV (WVNS) — For the first time ever, the World Team Tennis matches will be played at America’s Resort. Director of Public Relations at The Greenbrier, Cam Huffman, said normally, the matches are played all over the United States, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization decided to hold the entire season in one location.

“They are going to have 63 matches over three weeks right here at Center Court Creekside and play all their matches in one spot,” Huffman said. “So we are incredibly excited about having them here.”

This is not the first time The Greeenbrier Resort has hosted a tennis match. Huffman said they are excited to welcome back some of the former players and welcome the ones who have never been to the mountain state.

“There are some big time stars that are going to be a part of it,” Huffman said. “People like the Bryan Brothers and Sloan Stevens, and professional tennis players who have made their mark on the world stage that we are going to get to have right here for a long period of time.”

To comply with CDC guidelines, The Greenbrier and World Team Tennis organization have been working together to make both players and fans are safe. They will only be selling 500 tickets for the event to allow for social distancing. They will also take temperatures and screen everyone who comes to the resort.

“All of the team members will be wearing masks and hand sanitizing stations everywhere, so that is the first step,” Huffman said. “And then the WTT on top of that has added some extra guidelines and they will be testing players regularly to make sure all the players are safe.”

Huffman said with A Military Tribute at the Greennrier cancelled, it will be fun to have a sporting event everyone can look forward to.

The event takes place from July 12 to August 2, 2020. To purchase tickets for the World Team Tennis matches, visit World Team Tennis website.