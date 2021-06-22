The Greenbrier Resort starts garden on grounds, promotes eating local

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — In just a short 15 minute ride by golf cart, guests of The Greenbrier will now see a new asset.

Bryan Skelding is the Executive Chef at The Greenbrier. He said the Greenbrier Creekside Gardens sit nestled right in middle of the golf course next to the catering venue, Howards Creek.

“The garden we started talking about a few months ago and we decided that we really wanted to bring something on property,” Skelding said. “Not only to bring ingredients into the kitchen, but also bring another outlet, if you would, for our guests to maybe go enjoy a dinner or maybe a wedding ceremony of some kind.”

Howards Creek serves as the irrigation system for the one acre gardens. Growing in the garden, you can find tomatoes, eggplants, herbs, and so much more.

“It’s a growing in progress just because it completely started from nothing and it was all trenched out,” Skelding said. “Irrigation was put in. Seeds were put in. We have small little fruit trays out there. So, it’ll be in the next few years, it’ll be continuously growing.”

Skelding told 59News the idea came from a conversation he had with Jill Justice.

“Honestly, it came between a conversation with Jill Justice and myself,” Skelding said. “We were talking about a couple different things and she asked what my thoughts were on it and I’m not gonna turn down a free garden on property.”

Skelding said the garden’s first private event will be the first week in July. The first public event will be on July 17, 2021. Guests attending the dinners can expect to find varying menus as the food served will be what is in season at that time.