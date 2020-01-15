The Grove, The Station to host art, culture gatherings

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Two staple businesses in Fayetteville are calling on art, culture, and food lovers to enjoy a night out at their establishments on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

The Grove will host the Lafayette Flats Creative Artists in Residency Panel. Three West Virginia artists who stayed locally at the Flats free of charge for a month will speak and share their work with guests.

Those include writer, Matt Browning, visual artist, Carly Thaw, and Kimberly Trathen, who makes high-end handbags and textile art.

Then, everyone is heading down to The Station for a ‘Meet the Makers’ event where they will have homemade foods from local farms, beer, and live music.

Both events are free of charge and start at 6 p.m. in the evening.

