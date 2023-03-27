BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the weather becomes dryer during spring, it brings with it the danger of brush fires.

March 1st to May 31st is Forest Fire season, according to the West Virginia Division of Forestry.

On average, District 4, which covers all of Southern West Virginia, sees over 200 brush fires combined.

During the forest fire season, outdoor burning is prohibited between 7 am and 5 pm.

Cody Mullens, service forester for Fayette County, said if you are going to burn, there are some things to be mindful of.

“Pay attention to the weather,” said Mullens. “If it’s a real windy day, probably not a good day to burn. Make sure you have a 10-foot safety ring around your fire and burn between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 a. m. The fire must be attended at all times.”

The fine for burning brush during prohibited hours is 250 dollars, and you can also be charged with arson.