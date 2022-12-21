HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A crowd of people lined up along Temple Street in Hinton, waiting to pick up a special Christmas gift.

The Ministry Place held its annual Christmas Grocery Bag Giveaway Wednesday, December 21.

200 bags full of food to make a delicious Christmas Day meal was handed out to those in need.

Robert Rodes, pastor and director of the Ministry Place, hopes this event motivates others to help the less fortunate.

“We’d like to see more in the community,” said Rodes. “We have a lot of needy people, but overall it’s a real blessing to be able to do this. We have a great team here at the Ministry Place and everybody is a volunteer, donate their time to help out and make this successful.”

Rodes said the event has grown over the years, giving the church the opportunity to help more and more people each year.

“We started out with like 25 bags and now we’re up to about 200, which is really a blessing to a lot of people and that’s what we want to be at the Ministry Place, you know,” said Rodes.

In addition to the bags of food, each person received a $15 gift certificate to purchase any additional food they needed to make this Christmas one to remember.

