Beckley, W.V. (WVNS) – A new rehabilitation facility opened in Beckley for those struggling with addiction and mental health issues

The Oaks at FMRS will host a program that provides residential treatment for 12 men at a time, as well as a detox program for up to eight co-ed residents.

The Oaks will provide high level care for folks looking to get back on their feet after battling addiction.

“They’re going to get several hours of group therapy from professional therapists, and they’re going to get several hours of individual therapy each week,” said FMRS Health Systems CEO Randall Venable. “There’s peer recovery support services that are going to be available. Activities we’re going to have planned, you know just basic skills training kinds of things. And get folks ready to live that next phase of their life without the addiction.”

In letters to the FMRS staff, Governor Jim justice and Senator Joe Manchin thanked the people at The Oaks for the work they are doing helping West Virginia fight the ongoing opioid epidemic.