The old Grant Street Bridge is finally down

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– When you take a drive on Route 19 in Bluefield, you may not see one local bridge.

Crews spent the week taking down the center concrete console and southeast beams of the Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield, West Virginia. What’s left is an open space where the new bridge construction will begin.

Kerry Stauffer, City Engineer for the City of Bluefield says a lot goes into planning and designing a bridge.

“There’s actually a lot of work. Not only the financial part of this bridge and there are several factors that were working together. But, there was a lot of design a lot of subsurface work had to take place as far as drilling, determining what kind of soils were there and to determine what kind of foundation we’ll have for the new bridge,” Stauffer said.

The bridge is slated to be completed in late August to early September.