The One Man Band returns to the State Fair of West Virginia

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– Can you play an instrument? How about 9.1 instruments at the same time? For ‘The One Man Band’ Marc Dobson it’s all in a days work.

Dobson is from Florida and is one of the top one man bands in the world. He can be found playing state and county fairs, as well as theme parks and sometimes private parties. Showtimes at the State Fair of West Virginia are at 1:30, 3:00 and 5:00 p.m. in front of the lumberjack show.

Equipped with a six piece drum kit, guitar, harmonica and a beautiful voice, Dobson dazzles the audience with his ability to play all at once, while incorporating humor and fun into his act. His favorite moments are when something unexpected happens, and he tries to find the humor and turn it into a comedic moment. Dobson also likes knowing that he can make a lasting impression on fans young and old.

“Parents will write me around Christmas time and say, ‘Hey, my kid asked for a one man band drum kit like yours for Christmas.’ Moments like that, where I know that I’ve left a lifetime memory and influence to a young person, good or bad, those mean a lot to me.” Dobson said.

Dobson also holds the record for the longest distance ever gone by a one man band. He walked 120 miles to the Florida state fair playing his drum kit the entire way. It took him eight days to complete the journey.