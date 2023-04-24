PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The fentanyl crisis continues to plague towns across the mountain state.

Whether it comes in the form of pills, powder, or even a liquid, the highly toxic substance is spiking overdose rates.

But now given the rise of marijuana use, is it possible that fentanyl could find its way into cannabis products?

For Mark Brooks, CEO of Princeton Rescue Squad, he says the possibility is there given laced marijuana can be traced back to the 1970s.

“Back in the 70s they would lace it with LSD, acid to make it a little more potent and a little more powerful. Through the 80s, they would lace it with different things like cocaine. But now the most affordable version is they lace it with fentanyl,” Brooks said.

According to Brooks, lacing the product allows the user to achieve a better high. It’s all to make sure those buying the product continue to come back to the dealer.

For Brooks, he is concerned given how only a tiny amount of fentanyl can be disastrous.

“One of the main side effects of fentanyl is that it’s a respiratory depressant. So, when people take fentanyl, ingest fentanyl, or even prescribed fentanyl or given for pain medication, we have to be extremely careful on the dosing of that,” Brooks said.

Brooks says in today’s world, it’s important to know how to spot an overdose and how to properly administer Narcan.

He said with the surge in overdoses, it’s important to follow the right procedures because you could save someone’s life.

“It’s very possible. Especially with the opioid epidemic that we have going on right now. And with the uptick in marijuana usage across the state, it is possible we can see more,” Brooks said.