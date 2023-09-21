GHENT, WV (WVNS) — National Novel Writing Month is right around the corner and authors all over the world are clamoring to take part in the 2023 NaNoWriMo challenge.

NaNoWriMo, which stands for National Novel Writing Month, is not just a month but also a nonprofit organization that encourages writers from all walks of life to sit down and get those words on paper each November. They use funds to support writing programs, libraries, schools, and much more.

Though writers can write anything they want ranging from haikus to a lengthy, multi-volume novel series during the challenge, the goal is to reach 50,000 words. That means that those writing shorter works will be working on more than one project during the time in order to “win.”

As writers press on through the month, grinding away to reach their word goal, they will receive badges based on their accomplishments, video pep talks from well-known authors, and opportunities to take part in events with their fellow writers.

Winners are determined very simply – anyone who reaches the 50,000 word goal is a winner and becomes eligible for prizes. Prizes can include anything from discounts to completely free services, including free publishing. Some of these “prizes” can even be earned without winning and just for taking part.

All writers need to do to participate is to make an account and start writing!