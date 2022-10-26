BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Quota Club of Beckley came together on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, for a good cause.

The organization hosted a Pretty in Pink fundraiser at the Historic Black Knight Country Club to help raise awareness for breast cancer. Together, they spent their evening raising money to help their community.

Angela Crook, a member on the fundraising and event committee, said the group has an important message to spread.

“Covid kinda made some of us not go get our mammograms like we normally would do so what we want to do is spread that awareness. Listen to your body. Go get your mammograms. Find it early and kick its butt,” Crook said.

Crook said the group plans to create 100 care bags for breast cancer patients. They plan to donate the bags to the Carl Larson Cancer Center in Beckley. She said she hopes the items will help patients on their journey of recovery.