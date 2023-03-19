BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — St. Patrick’s Day might have been Friday, March 17th, but for some people, the celebration continued on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The Railyard in Bluefield held its first ever Stevie’s St. Patty’s Day Soup Cook Off event Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Over a dozen people made their own personal soup recipes and handed out samples to see who’s is best. The soups were divided into various categories such as broth based, chowders and more.

The restaurant’s kitchen manager, Steven Brown, had won a soup cook-off at Southwest Virginia Community College. The restaurant felt there wasn’t anything going on in Bluefield for St. Patrick’s Day and this would be a way to bring people together.

Brown said he hopes the event can continue and has advice for anyone thinking of competing in future years.

“Be confident in what you can put together, have a little proud and trust that you can make a good soup and come out here and have fun and we’ll see who has the best one,” said Brown.

The winner of each group, as voted on by the people, won one hundred dollars.

The grand prize for best soup overall voted on by Steven and a panel of judges won five hundred dollars and will be featured on the menu of the Railyard during the week of March 19th through March 25, 2023..