The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office ready for their new home

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is outgrowing their current headquarters located in Beckley, a new headquarters is necessary to ensure the department can properly protect and serve the community. The current dwelling is the former WV State Police detachment.

Earlier in 2020, the sheriff’s office chose Silling Architects to design the new building. The county commission purchased a piece of property within an industrial park off of the East Beckley bypass.

Silling worked closely with representatives from the sheriff’s office and Raleigh County to perform programming services. They also developed a graphic test-fit in order to demonstrate how the program could fit in a new building located on the purchased property.

The building will be one floor as a result of the functional arrangement within the facility. A dual-purpose community and training room is located just off the access controlled main public lobby. The remainder of the building consists of a new in-custody intake, processing and holding area, locker rooms for officers, large evidence storage areas and other support spaces. Spaces to aid in officer mental and physical health are a large patrol room with a glass façade providing natural light for the officers’ workstations and a fitness room with a glass façade with views to an outdoor space accessible by officers and staff.

Recommendation for a construction contract is to be made by the Commission during their regular Commission Meeting tomorrow, December 22nd.