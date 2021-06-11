The Ritz ready for visitors following COVID closure

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A Summers County staple is finally back up and running for local movie buffs.

Manager Jackie Farley said The Ritz is showing all the newest blockbusters and family favorites. But to bring in more visitors, The Ritz is changing things up.

“We are going to have shows Friday at 7, Saturday at 4 and 7, Sunday at 2 and Monday at 7,” Farley said. “To add to the mix, we have free movies at 4 every Monday. They’re for the young and young at heart.”

Farley said the auditorium can hold up to 310 people. But right now, only 100 are allowed per showing. M