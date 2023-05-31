HINTON, WV (WVNS) – A local theatre is showcasing the classics just in time for summer.

The Ritz Theatre in Hinton is hosting its classic movie series, which runs through October.

For the month of June, they are showcasing the iconic adventure of the Griswald family in National Lampoon’s Vacation. The showing premiers tomorrow at 7 in the evening.

Ronnie Lester, Theatre Manager for the Ritz Theatre, says events like these give people more options during the summertime.

“It’s just something we do for the community to give the community something else to do besides going on the river. It brings people in and it helps promote the Ritz Theatre,” Lester said.

Admission is free to the public, but they will be accepting donations for the Summers County Council on Aging.