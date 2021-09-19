The rivalry continues in the Two Virginias

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A rivalry with the Two Virginias is back one once again and Mountaineer Fans and Hokie fans are going head.

Decades of animosity between West Virginia University and Virginia Tech. It’s the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy.

Fans not only filled the stands at the games but here in Southern West Virginia fans filled local bars and restaurants as well. And for both, the fandom runs deep.

Ask any diehard WVU fan, they will say it is a lifelong thing.

“My dad grew up loving the Mountaineers and I just followed in his footsteps so pretty, pretty cool,” said one.

The hate for Virginia Tech runs deep as well.

“We don’t like them. It’s bad bad bad. With a passion. Like you just despise them, you know it’s just like the big rivalry, it’s like Bluefield and Princeton playing each other. Like every time I go through Blacksburg I get heartburn, like seriously,” said two others.

These two super fans said the most important part of this rivalry game is getting back the Black Diamond Trophy which Virginia Tech has held since their win in 2017.

Regardless of the outcome, these two teams and their fans will stay foes and fight each time they come head to head.