The Shoe Box holds shoe drive to benefit those in need locally

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Do you have any new or gently used shoes you don’t wear just lying at the floor of your closet? There is an opportunity to donate them for a good cause.

The Shoe Box in downtown Lewisburg is collecting new and gently used men’s, women’s, and kids shoes for a shoe drive.

Owner Amanda Workman, said ever since she opened her business, she knew she wanted to give back to the community.

“I realized that there’s a need locally as well as internationally and worldwide,” Workman said. “I thought let’s see how it plays out and I thought let’s collect shoes and see who needs them and get them hopefully to the right person and give them a little pep in their step.”

You can drop the shoes off at The Shoe Box located on Court Street in Lewisburg during business hours until Saturday, April 17, 2021. After the 17th, Workman will take the donated shoes and give them to those who need them most through schools, local charities and other organizations.