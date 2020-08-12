The State Fair of WV hosts outdoor flea market

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The outdoor flea market returned to the State Fair of West Virginia. The event was held on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

Members of the community in Greenbrier County said they appreciate the chance to visit the flea market in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. 59News spoke with Andy Bostic who is a regular. He said it is great being able to get back outside and around people after months of being cooped up.

“Oh this is great. Especially with everything going on right now, it gives us something to do,” Bostic said. “Let’s people get together in fellowship and have something to do.”

“You get to meet nice people. Lots of people think, you know, they ain’t nice, but some of the nicest people I know I met right here the last 27 years I’ve been up here,” added Micky McMillion, a vendor at the flea market.”

The Outdoor Flea Market is held in the free parking lot across from the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea. It takes place every Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.