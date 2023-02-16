BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One man is celebrating long-term recovery.

“Once I got started on it, there was, there’s no way you can turn back from it without losing everything,” said Tyler Blankenship.

For Tyler, his struggle began after being prescribed Lortab following surgery.

Once he was hooked, there was no way to stop him.

“Whenever that’s got a hold of you, man, it doesn’t matter if somebody offered you everything in the world, that’s gonna be the most important thing to you. I’ve had family try to get me into rehabs. I’ve went to detoxes.”

But far too often, Tyler found himself right back where he did not want to be. All because of gateway substances he would start using.

“Anybody that’s going through it, definitely alcohol and weed for addicts, will put you right back to where you were,” said Tyler. “There’s no, there’s no easy spot, no leeway with any of it, other than downhill.”

To try and help people like Tyler, Leon Brush started Brian’s Safehouse, located in Mount Hope.

Named after his son Brian, who lost his life to an overdose, Brush said the three years spent trying to help Brian taught him a lot about what is needed to truly save people caught under the control of opioids and other influences.

“Then out of that, the passion to found a place, a safe place, where men could come and get help is, that’s the passion that started the safehouse itself,” said Brush.

Tyler has been at Brian’s Safehosue for over 4 months now and in that time, he’s progressed further than any other method, while making amends he never thought he would be able to keep.

“I can just see the difference in them,” said Tyler. “My daughter is here all the time. My family is definitely repaired.”