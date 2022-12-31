GHENT, WV (WVNS) — With a New Year comes the attempt at keeping a New Year’s resolution.

According to Psychology Today, a study showed only 19% of individuals were able to keep their resolution for a year.

The majority of people from the study dropped their resolution by mid-January.

Katherine Jordan is an employee at Winterplace Ski Resort.

She thinks people’s resolutions fail because they go too big right off the bat.

“I think because a lot of people should pick smaller goals and tackle those first and then expand their goal, but they try to change too much or do too much at once, and that alone discourages them and they just completely fall off the wagon,” said Jordan. “So they’re like, in the new year, I’m gonna run a marathon when really you should just start ‘I’m gonna go on a 5-minute walk every day outside.'”

Even if you have a large resolution, the best time to start it isn’t always right when the new year starts but when you feel ready to begin making the change.