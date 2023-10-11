PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A motivational speaker visited the Chuck Mathena Center Wednesday morning.

Jermaine Galloway, better known as the ‘Tall Cop’ spoke to first responders and mental health specialist about the circulation of drugs.

Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center sponsored the event and invited every day heroes to attend.

The topic of young children and teens obtaining drugs was the focal point. Galloway says it is easy for manufacturers to slide under the radar.

“These items get around drug testing standards, are legal, and easy for kids to buy,” said Galloway.

Galloway’s “High in Plain Sight”, is a nationally recognized program, that provides training, education, and enforcement strategies for community substance abuse issues. First responders from all around the state and further, attended the conference.