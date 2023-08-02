Tazewell, VA (WVNS) – The Tazewell County Fair continues the excitement with a unique booth.

The Tazewell County Public Library set up a table to give out books to kids. Over 500 books were given out – all for free.

The booth’s goal is to give kids an educational experience while they enjoy the fair.

Regina Roberts and Lisa Tyson, both members of the library, tell 59News what makes this booth so special.

“They will be our leaders for tomorrow. One of the biggest things is readers make leaders. Giving books and increasing literacy is super important,” Roberts said.

“To see a big smile on the face of kids as they look across this table and see books, is one of the biggest thrills I know,” Tyson said.

Tyson said they will continue the booth for the remainder of the fair. For anyone interested in attending, the fair goes until August 5th.