The Vault celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — An historic bank turned fine dining restaurant is opening its doors to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day.
The Vault in Bluefield is getting festive for the holiday. A special menu of authentic Irish foods and all the green you can drink is available through Saturday. If green drinks are not your style, The Vault holds its very own Cigar Room. Reservations are encouraged.
