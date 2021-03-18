The Vault celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Raleigh County pharmacist was sentenced to prison for running a multimillion dollar Ponzi scheme. Natalie Cochran cost her victims over $2 million in losses.

The sentencing for Cochran was held Thursday, March 18, 2021. Cochran was also ordered to pay over $2.5 million in restitution to the victims and serve a term of three years of supervised release.