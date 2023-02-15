DANIELS, WV (WVNS)– The Villages at Greystone offered free drive-thru lunches to support the community and to raise money for a local family on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

The Villages at Greystone host a community drive-thru event every month to help strengthen the community, and in February of 2023 they chose to honor Kayson Lemon. Lemon was born premature and has been fighting hard to survive ever since.

Morgan Stover, the Assistant Residents Manager at the Villages of Greystone, said it feels good to help a family in need, and that she is always happy to see the impact of these events.

“It’s very heartwarming. I know halfway through the drive-thru today we were excited to see how much money we had raised for Kayson, and we raised right at $1000 for him today,” Stover said. “He is 12 weeks old, and he’s had to fight a lot harder than any kid should have to at his age.”

In exchange for people donating to Lemon’s family, they were entered into a door prize drawing on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

To read more about Lemon and his family or to find more events like this one in the future, head to their website.