BLUEFIED, WV (WVNS) — The Wade Center in Bluefield is one of 200 finalists to win grant money from State Farm.

The organization is a finalist for a 25 thousand dollar neighborhood assist grant. The State Farm Neighborhood assist program supports projects and organizations focused on mentorship, community development and neighborhood safety.

The top 40 winners are selected through online voting. Voting ends on October 2

You can help out the Wade Center by voting here