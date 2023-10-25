Wednesday morning, clouds filter in from the west but with very dry air in place, we remain rain free. The extra boost in morning temps from the insulating layer of clouds will help us warm up quickly. By lunchtime, many are already pushing the mid 60s with the mid 70s waiting for us early evening. We can’t stress this enough, take full advantage of the unseasonably warm weather as it won’t last forever. With many near peak fall colors, today would be a great day for a trip to any of our state parks!

Tonight we remain mild well into the early nighttime hours. Clouds filter back in to keep temps steady as we slowly cool off into the low 50s. A few in the mountains will see the upper 40s for a warm night by October standards.

Thursday will feature more sunshine than not, but expect clouds to filter in and out as the day progresses. Not a drop of rain expected as we once again push afternoon highs into the low to mid 70s.

Friday we get a good mix of sun and high level clouds as we work our way out of the 50s in the morning into the mid 70s by the afternoon. Southwest winds do pick up slightly adding to our fire danger so remember to follow local burn bans currently in place across the two Virginias. We’ll be keeping a keen eye on an approaching cold front but for now, it looks to take its sweet time coming to us. We’ll only see the indirect impacts of more clouds at times, for now.

Saturday, with our cold front sitting through the Ohio River Valley, clouds will be stubborn, especially the farther north you are. While rain looks to remain north of our region, those in Nicholas and Pocahontas county may see a passing sprinkle or two. South of I-64 through Greenbrier County, expect a mild and rain-free day with temps in the 70s.

Sunday we are still waiting for the cold front to move its way southward. We’ll still feature sun through broken cloud cover and temperatures are still mild with the upper 60s and low 70s for highs. Winds will increase throughout the day from breezy in the morning to blustery by Sunday night. Showers push in from northwest to southeast, mainly for those north of I-64. By Sunday night, however, showers will continue to push southward as winds really start to pick up.





Monday we finally see our cold front inch slowly through the region. Showers can be heavy at times as temperatures start to turn cold. From morning highs nearing 60 degrees, we’ll watch temps drop throughout the day into the 50s by lunchtime. Showers will be scattered but expect to need the umbrella much of the day, especially through the evening hours. Temps continue to tumble as winds howl from 15-25mph.

Tuesday, Halloween, Mother Nature brings her own version of a scary forecast with windy conditions at times, a few scattered showers, and temperatures struggling their way into the 40s. Add in wind chills, it’ll certainly feel like winter. After sunset, showers to do look to wind down but enough moisture remains for snow flakes to fly as overnight lows drop into the 30s with the 20s mixed in through the mountains. Snow accumulations are not expected.

In your extended forecast temps take a nose dive as cold air overtakes much of the country. From highs in the 70s for the last week of October, we’re kicking off November with highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s. It’ll be a little while before we balance out closer to average.

WEDNESDAY

Sun & clouds. Warmer yet! Highs in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY

Some clouds, lots of sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY

A few extra clouds but warm. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY

Mild with a few clouds. Highs in the 70s

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy at times, stray shower. Highs in the 70s

MONDAY

Clouds build, windy, then rain moves in. Highs in the 60s.

HALLOWEEN – TUESDAY

Windy, chilly, a few showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Blustery, cold, some sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine but cold. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

Sunshine & cool. Highs in the 50s.