ALDERSON, WV (WVNS)– Sunset Berry Farms in Alderson is the location of the newly established West Virginia Sunflower Festival.

Though the owners of the farm are best known for their strawberries, they thought they’d give sunflowers a shot after losing their entire stock of strawberries three years ago. But this festival isn’t just about the sunflowers. It’s also about the many vendors getting a chance to represent their businesses and show off their products to folks who might not normally see them.

Sunset Berry Farms Owner Jennifer Gilkerson told 59News the new festival is bringing excitement to the community every year.

“I think it’s a wonderful festival for vendors, it’s good for our economy. All the stores in Alderson tell me that they do well when we have these festivals.” Jennifer Gilkerson, Owner of Sunset Berry Farm

Though the festival is still new, it’s quickly beginning to blossom into a new community favorite.