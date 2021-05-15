The West Virginia Water Festival returns to Summers County for 56th year

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– Good news for people missing the West Virginia Water Festival! The Festival will return for 2021 after it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

This is the 56th year the festival is returning to downtown Hinton.

Kendra Ratliff is the event coordinator. She said this is a way for people to really appreciate the rivers in the area.

“Our area happens to be the area where three rivers meet, the greenbrier, the new , and the bluestone. So they decided to call it the water festival, and since then we celebrated every year. We celebrate our community and what we have to give back to others,” Ratliff said.

The festival starts on July 24, 2021 and runs through August 1, 2021. Some of the events at the festival will be free and others will come with a fee.

For more information you can visit their Facebook Page.