Theater West Virginia bringing back popular fundraiser

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A staple of Raleigh County’s arts community is bringing back a fundraiser.

The fundraiser is called Twelve Days of Christmas. Theater West Virginia is partnering with attorney Stephen New to help keep the yearly shows going. New said he will match any donations made in the fundraiser up to 12 thousand dollars.

The event ends on Christmas day. All money raised will benefit the 2022 summer schedule at Grandview.

You can donate online to Theater West Virginia, by mail, or in person.