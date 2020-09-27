Theater West Virginia returns to the stage

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Theater West Virginia was back on the stage on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 for the first time since the pandemic started. The production was called The Last Five Years, a true story of Jason Robert Brown.

Director Meaghan Macey said after pushing Theater West Virginia’s season back, it’s amazing to be back on the stage.

“COVID has led to a lot of really interesting ways to get art back out there,” Macey said. “And while we are taking a risk with this we’ve made it as safe as absolutely possible we did two weeks of zoom rehearsals before anybody even came into town for our out of towners.”

Macey said this was the perfect play to open the season with because it allowed them to socially distance with a smaller crew.